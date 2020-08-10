Cine Orquestado Vol.2

Cine Orquestado Vol.2

Divers

2011

1.

El Puente Sobre El Rio Kwai (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
2.

Lo Que El Viento Se Llevo (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
3.

El Bueno El Feo Y El Malo (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
4.

A Man And A Woman (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
5.

Carros De Fuego (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
6.

Durmiendo Con Su Enemigo (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
7.

El Alamo (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
8.

Lara'S Theme (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
9.

Local Hero (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
10.

Los 7 Magnificos (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
11.

Love Story (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
12.

Memorias De Africa (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
13.

Miami Vice (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
14.

Por Un Puñado De Dolares (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
15.

Superman (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
16.

The Last Emperor (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
17.

The Piano (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
18.

Oficial Y Caballero (Up Where We Belong) (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30
19.

Verano Del 42 (Extrait)

The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 03 min

© Digital Natives

Albums

