Cine Orquestado Vol.2
Divers
2011
1.
El Puente Sobre El Rio Kwai (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
2.
Lo Que El Viento Se Llevo (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
3.
El Bueno El Feo Y El Malo (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
4.
A Man And A Woman (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
5.
Carros De Fuego (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
6.
Durmiendo Con Su Enemigo (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
7.
El Alamo (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
8.
Lara'S Theme (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
9.
Local Hero (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
10.
Los 7 Magnificos (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
11.
Love Story (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
12.
Memorias De Africa (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
13.
Miami Vice (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
14.
Por Un Puñado De Dolares (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
15.
Superman (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
16.
The Last Emperor (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
17.
The Piano (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
18.
Oficial Y Caballero (Up Where We Belong) (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30
19.
Verano Del 42 (Extrait)
The Royal Soundtrack Orchestra
0:30