Classic Collection, Vol. 2
Musique pour enfants
2005
1.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Hickory, Dickory, Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Girls and Boys Come Out to Play (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Under A Web (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
This Old Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Torero (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Out? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Gaspacho D'estate (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Boulevard (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Oley! (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Bosphorus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Hanabi (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Pato Pato (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Luna Piena (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Sing a Song of Sixpence (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Bobby Shafto (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Ride a Cock-Horse (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Ring-A-Ring of Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
There Was a Crooked Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Oranges and Lemons (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Baa, Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Hush-A-Bye-Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Joli petit chaperon... rouge (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
mAjuscule (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Je marche (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Terre minée (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
31.
Souvenirs parisiens (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
32.
Lire enfin de bonnes nouvelles (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
33.
Libres enfin (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
34.
Personne n'a jamais vu Dieu (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
35.
Certitudes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30