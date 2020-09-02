Classic Collection, Vol. 2

Classic Collection, Vol. 2

Musique pour enfants

2005

1.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Hickory, Dickory, Dock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Girls and Boys Come Out to Play (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Under A Web (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

This Old Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Torero (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Out? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Gaspacho D'estate (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Boulevard (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Oley! (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Bosphorus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Hanabi (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Pato Pato (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Luna Piena (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Sing a Song of Sixpence (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Bobby Shafto (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Ride a Cock-Horse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Ring-A-Ring of Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

There Was a Crooked Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Oranges and Lemons (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Baa, Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Hush-A-Bye-Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Joli petit chaperon... rouge (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

mAjuscule (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Je marche (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Terre minée (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
31.

Souvenirs parisiens (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
32.

Lire enfin de bonnes nouvelles (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
33.

Libres enfin (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
34.

Personne n'a jamais vu Dieu (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
35.

Certitudes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

35 chansons

2 h 22 min

© CRS Records