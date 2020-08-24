Classic Covers of Rock Anthems + Bonus Song
Musique électronique
2019
1.
Smell Like Teen Spirit (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
2.
Clubbed To Death (From ‘The Matrix’) (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
3.
Seven Nation Army (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
4.
Highway to Hell (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
5.
Zombie (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
6.
Eye Of The Tiger (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
7.
Sex on Fire (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
8.
The Passenger (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
9.
Layla (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
10.
Beverly Hills Cops (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
11.
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
12.
Goldeneye (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
13.
Should I Stay or Should I Go (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
14.
Can't Stop (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
15.
The Dark Knight (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30