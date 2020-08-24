Classic Covers of Rock Anthems + Bonus Song

Musique électronique

2019

1.

Smell Like Teen Spirit (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

Clubbed To Death (From ‘The Matrix’) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

Seven Nation Army (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

Highway to Hell (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

Zombie (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

Eye Of The Tiger (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

Sex on Fire (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

The Passenger (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

Layla (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

Beverly Hills Cops (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

Goldeneye (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
13.

Should I Stay or Should I Go (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
14.

Can't Stop (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
15.

The Dark Knight (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

15 chansons

51 min

© Instrumental Ambient Studio