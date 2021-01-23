Classic Hits On the Piano
Pop
2017
1.
Let It Be (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By The Beatles] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
2.
Bohemian Rhapsody (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By Queen] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
3.
Unchained Melody (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By the Righteous Brothers] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
4.
Love Me Tender (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By Elvis Presley] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
5.
Summertime (Piano Verison) [From "Porgy and Bess"] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
6.
Claire de Lune (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By The Apm Orchestra] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
7.
La Bamba (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By Ritchie Valens] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
8.
My Way (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By Frank Sinatra] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
9.
El Condor Pasa (Piano Verison) (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
10.
Hungry Eyes (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By Eric Carmen] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
11.
Sweet Child O' Mine (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By Guns N' Roses] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
12.
In the Still of the Night (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By The Five Satins] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
13.
What a Wonderful World (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By Louis Armstrong] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
14.
Singing in the Rain (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By Gene Kelly] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
15.
Rocket Man (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By Elton John] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
16.
The Great Pretender (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By The Platters] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
17.
Only You (Piano Verison) [Made Famous By The Platters] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30