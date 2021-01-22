Classic Johnny Cash, Vol. 4
Country
2013
1.
In the Jailhouse Now (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Delia's Gone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
I'm Free from the Chain Gang Now (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Mr Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
In Them Old Cottonfields Back Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
You Remembered Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Sing It Pretty Sue (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Goodbye Little Darlin (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
God Must Have My Fortune Laid Away (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
My God Is Real (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
These Hands (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Lumberjack (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Dorraine of Pontchartrain (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Second Honeymoon (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Locomotive Man (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30