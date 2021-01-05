Classic Julie - Classic Broadway

Classic Julie - Classic Broadway

Musique classique

2001

1.

Lane: On A Clear Day [On A Clear Day You Can See Forever] (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
2.

Rodgers: A Cock-Eyed Optimist [South Pacific] (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
3.

Hello, Young Lovers (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
4.

Here I'll Stay (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
5.

Loewe: "My Fair Lady" Suite (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
6.

Getting To Know You (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
7.

Living in the Shadows [Victor / Victoria] (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
8.

Rodgers: Bewitched [Pal Joey] (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
9.

Rodgers: I Have Dreamed [The King and I] (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
10.

Rodgers: My Funny Valentine [Babes In Arms] (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
11.

Loewe: "Camelot Suite" (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
12.

Mancini: Crazy World [Victor / Victoria] (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
13.

Rodgers: If I loved you [Carousel] (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
14.

Rodgers: Edelweiss [The Sound of Music] (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30
15.

The Sound Of Music (Extrait)

Julie Andrews

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.