Classic Julie - Classic Broadway
Musique classique
2001
1.
Lane: On A Clear Day [On A Clear Day You Can See Forever] (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
2.
Rodgers: A Cock-Eyed Optimist [South Pacific] (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
3.
Hello, Young Lovers (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
4.
Here I'll Stay (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
5.
Loewe: "My Fair Lady" Suite (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
6.
Getting To Know You (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
7.
Living in the Shadows [Victor / Victoria] (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
8.
Rodgers: Bewitched [Pal Joey] (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
9.
Rodgers: I Have Dreamed [The King and I] (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
10.
Rodgers: My Funny Valentine [Babes In Arms] (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
11.
Loewe: "Camelot Suite" (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
12.
Mancini: Crazy World [Victor / Victoria] (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
13.
Rodgers: If I loved you [Carousel] (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
14.
Rodgers: Edelweiss [The Sound of Music] (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30
15.
The Sound Of Music (Extrait)
Julie Andrews
0:30