Classic Kennedy
Musique classique
1999
1.
The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 2, RV 315 "Summer": III. Presto (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
2.
Thaïs, Act 2 Tableau 2: Méditation (Andante religioso) (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
3.
Scarborough Fair (English Ballad) (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
4.
21 Hungarian Dances, WoO 1: No. 5 in G Minor (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
5.
Nocturne No. 20 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. Posth. (Arr. Kennedy, Lenehan & Messiter for Violin and Orchestra) (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
6.
3 Gymnopédies: No. 2, Lent et triste (Arr. Kennedy, Lenehan & Messiter for Violin and Orchestra) (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
7.
3 Preludes: I. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
8.
Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068: II. Air (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
9.
Londonderry Air, "Danny Boy" (English Ballad) (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
10.
Csárdás for Violin and Orchestra (Largo maestoso - Allegro vivace - Meno quasi lento - Allegretto) (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
11.
Solomon, HWV 67, Act 3: No. 42, Sinfonia (Allegro), "Arrival of the Queen of Sheba" (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
12.
Ave Maria, CG 89a, "Méditation sur le Premier Prélude de Piano de J. S. Bach" (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
13.
Préludes, Book I, L. 117: VIII. La fille aux cheveux de lin (Arr. for Violin and Orchestra) (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
14.
3 Gymnopédies: No. 1, Lent et douloureux (Arr. Kennedy, Lenehan & Messiter for Violin and Orchestra) (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
15.
3 Preludes: II. Andante con moto e poco rubato (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
16.
The Tale of Tsar Saltan, Act 3: Flight of the Bumblebee (Arr. for Solo Violin) (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
17.
Banjo and Fiddle (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
18.
Zigeunerweisen, Op. 20 (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
19.
Urge for Going (Instrumental Arrangement of the B-Side Track of the Joni Mitchell Single "You Turn Me on I'm a Radio") (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30
20.
Melody in the Wind (Extrait)
Nigel Kennedy
0:30