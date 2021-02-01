Classic Kennedy

Classic Kennedy

Musique classique

1999

1.

The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 2, RV 315 "Summer": III. Presto (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
2.

Thaïs, Act 2 Tableau 2: Méditation (Andante religioso) (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
3.

Scarborough Fair (English Ballad) (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
4.

21 Hungarian Dances, WoO 1: No. 5 in G Minor (Orchestral Version) (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
5.

Nocturne No. 20 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. Posth. (Arr. Kennedy, Lenehan & Messiter for Violin and Orchestra) (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
6.

3 Gymnopédies: No. 2, Lent et triste (Arr. Kennedy, Lenehan & Messiter for Violin and Orchestra) (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
7.

3 Preludes: I. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
8.

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068: II. Air (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
9.

Londonderry Air, "Danny Boy" (English Ballad) (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
10.

Csárdás for Violin and Orchestra (Largo maestoso - Allegro vivace - Meno quasi lento - Allegretto) (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
11.

Solomon, HWV 67, Act 3: No. 42, Sinfonia (Allegro), "Arrival of the Queen of Sheba" (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
12.

Ave Maria, CG 89a, "Méditation sur le Premier Prélude de Piano de J. S. Bach" (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
13.

Préludes, Book I, L. 117: VIII. La fille aux cheveux de lin (Arr. for Violin and Orchestra) (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
14.

3 Gymnopédies: No. 1, Lent et douloureux (Arr. Kennedy, Lenehan & Messiter for Violin and Orchestra) (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
15.

3 Preludes: II. Andante con moto e poco rubato (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
16.

The Tale of Tsar Saltan, Act 3: Flight of the Bumblebee (Arr. for Solo Violin) (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
17.

Banjo and Fiddle (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
18.

Zigeunerweisen, Op. 20 (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
19.

Urge for Going (Instrumental Arrangement of the B-Side Track of the Joni Mitchell Single "You Turn Me on I'm a Radio") (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30
20.

Melody in the Wind (Extrait)

Nigel Kennedy

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Warner Classics