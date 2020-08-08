Classic Party Music, Vol. 1
Pop
2013
1.
Shout (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Celebration (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
The Twist (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Twist & Shout (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Louie Louie (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Mony Mony (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Runaround Sue (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
The Wanderer (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Old Time Rock & Roll (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Rock and Roll Part Two (The Hey Song) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Rock Around the Clock (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Respect (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
Devil with a Blue Dress On / Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Mack the Knife (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
La Bamba (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
Hot Hot Hot (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
What I Like About You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Proud Mary (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
At the Hop (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
Brown Eyed Girl (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30