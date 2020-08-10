Classic Party Music, Vol. 2
Pop
2013
1.
Soul Man (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Oh, Pretty Woman (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Good Lovin' (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
I Saw Her Standing There (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Wooly Bully (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Do Wah Diddy Diddy (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
I'm so Excited (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
Do You Love Me? (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Build Me up Buttercup (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Ain't Too Proud to Beg (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Barbara Ann (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
The Electric Slide (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Havin' a Party (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
Super Freak (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
The Hokey Pokey (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
The Stroll (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Paradise by the Dashboard Light (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
Ruby Tuesday (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Under the Boardwalk (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Stand by Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Born to Hand Jive (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
The Locomotion (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
Dancing in the Street (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30