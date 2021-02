Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 23 – Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 23 – Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Pictures at an Exhibition: No. 2, The Old Castle

Children's Corner, L. 113: III. Serenade for the Doll

Melodies of the Heart, Op. 41: No. 3, I Love You

Divertimento No. 17 in D Major, K. 334: III. Menuetto

The Four Seasons - Concerto No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 8, RV 297 "Winter": II. Largo

Concerto for Piano, Strings and Continuo No. 5 in F Minor, BWV 1056: II. Largo

The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492, Act III: "Che soave" (Instrumental Version)

Fantasy Pieces, Op. 12: I. In the Evening

The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492, Act I: "Voi che sapete" (Instrumental Version)

Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21: II. Larghetto

Symphony No. 4 in A Major, Op. 90 "Italian": II. Andante con moto

Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: II. The Death of Åse

Piano Sonata No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 13 "Pathétique": II. Adagio cantabile

Violin Concerto No. 2 in D Minor, Op. 22: II. Romance

Wanderer Fantasie in C Major, D. 760: II. Adagio

Minuet No. 3 in G Major WoO 7

Prelude and Nocturne for the Left Hand, Op.9

The Nutcracker, Op. 71: No. 12b, Coffee - Arabian Dance

Symphony No. 3 in D Major, D. 200: II. Allegretto

Piano Sonata No. 21 in B-Flat Major, D. 960: II. Andante sostenuto

Divertimento in D Major, K. 136 "Salzburg Symphony No. 1": II. Andante

Romance No. 2 in F-Sharp Major, Op. 28

Symphony No. 5 in C-Sharp Minor: IV. Adagietto

Nocturne No. 2 in D-Flat Major, Op. 27

Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C Minor, K. 388 "Nacht Musique": II. Andante

String Quintet in E Major, Op. 11, No. 5, G. 275: III. Minuet

The Four Seasons - Concerto No. 1 in E Major, Op. 8, RV 269 "Spring": II. Largo e pianissimo sempre

Piano Concerto No. 26 in D Major K. 537 "Coronation": II. Larghetto

Carnival of the Animals: IX. The Cuckoo

Romance No. 5 in F Major, Op. 118

Orfeo ed Euridice, Act II: Dance of the Blessed Spirits

Waltz No. 15 in A-Flat Major, Op. 39

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068: II. Air

Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-Flat Major K. 456: II. Andante un poco sostenuto

Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastorale": II. Andante molto mosso (Scene by the Brook)

Melody in F Major, Op. 3 No. 1

Carnival of the Animals: VII. Aquarium

The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66: No. 17, Panorama

Carnival of the Animals: XIII. The Swan

Serenade No. 13 in G Major, K. 525 "Eine kleine Nachtmusik": II. Romance - Andante

The Tales of Hoffmann, Act II: Barcarolle

Gypsy Songs, Op. 55: No. 4, Songs My Mother Taught Me

Song Without Words in F Major, Op. 38: No. 6, Duetto

Serenade for Strings in F Major, Op. 3: No. 5

Violin Romance No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50

Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467: II. Andante

Classical Brain Power - Over 7 Hours of Music for Concentration, Productive Learning, Studying and Working