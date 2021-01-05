Classical Spectacular

Classical Spectacular

Musique classique

2005

1.

Copland: Fanfare For The Common Man (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
2.

Overture (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
3.

Handel: Zadok the Priest (Coronation Anthem No.1, HWV 258) (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
4.

"La donna è mobile" (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
5.

Finale (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
6.

"Glory And Love To The Men Of Old" (Soldiers' Chorus) (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
7.

"Au fond du temple saint" (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
8.

O Fortuna (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
9.

"Largo al factotum" (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
10.

"Va, pensiero" (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
11.

4. Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
12.

Intermezzo (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
13.

"Nessun dorma" (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
14.

Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC)