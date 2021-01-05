Classical Spectacular
Musique classique
2005
1.
Copland: Fanfare For The Common Man (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
2.
Overture (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
3.
Handel: Zadok the Priest (Coronation Anthem No.1, HWV 258) (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
4.
"La donna è mobile" (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
5.
Finale (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
6.
"Glory And Love To The Men Of Old" (Soldiers' Chorus) (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
7.
"Au fond du temple saint" (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
8.
O Fortuna (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
9.
"Largo al factotum" (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
10.
"Va, pensiero" (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
11.
4. Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
12.
Intermezzo (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
13.
"Nessun dorma" (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30
14.
Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (Extrait)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
0:30