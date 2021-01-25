Classics Best Works
Rock
2020
1.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Hello Josephine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
When The Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
It All Depends (On Who Will Buy The Wine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
It'll Be Me (Alternate Take) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Don't Stay Away Til Love Grows Cold (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
New Orleans Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30