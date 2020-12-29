Clean White Noise and other Background Ambiances
Musique électronique
2015
1.
White Noise (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
2.
Buffered White Noise (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
3.
Dulled White Noise (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
4.
White Noise Wahwah (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
5.
White Noise Waves (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
6.
Clothes Dryer (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
7.
Pure Brown Noise with a Dryer (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
8.
Pure Brown Noise (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
9.
Office Air Conditioners (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
10.
Home Air Filterer Unit (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
11.
Pouring Rain (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
12.
Radio Static (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
13.
Trickling Water Soundscape, part 7 (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
14.
Old Oscillating Fan on Low (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
15.
Industrial fan (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
16.
Box Fan (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
17.
Elevator Fans (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
18.
Rumbling Fan (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
19.
Outside Building Ventilation Units (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
20.
Clean White Noise (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30