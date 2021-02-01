Clock Without Hands

Pop

2001

1.

Clock Without Hands (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
2.

Traveling Through This Part of You (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
3.

Where Would I Be (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
4.

Midnight in Missoula (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
5.

Lost Him in the Sun (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
6.

The Ghost Inside of Me (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
7.

Truly Something Fine (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
8.

Cotton (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
9.

Pearl's Eye View (The Life of Dickey Chapelle) (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
10.

Roses on the 4th of July (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
11.

Shaking out the Snow (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
12.

Armstrong (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
13.

Last Song for Mother (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30
14.

In the Wee Small Hours (Extrait)

Nanci Griffith

0:30

14 chansons

49 min

© Elektra Records