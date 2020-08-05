Close Your Eyes

Close Your Eyes

Jazz

1997

1.

More Than You Know (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
2.

Dream Dancing (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
3.

Close Your Eyes (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
4.

There's A Lull In My Life (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
5.

Its Delovely (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
6.

There's No You (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
7.

I'm Old Fashioned (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
8.

You Go To My Head (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
9.

Little White Lies (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
10.

Sleep Warm (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
11.

Day In - Day Out (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30

11 chansons

54 min

© Candid Productions