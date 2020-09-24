Cloud Factory (Re-Issue)

Métal

2018

1.

Outlander (Extrait)

JINJER

0:30
2.

A Plus or a Minus (Extrait)

JINJER

0:30
3.

No Hoard of Value (Extrait)

JINJER

0:30
4.

Cloud Factory (Extrait)

JINJER

0:30
5.

Who is Gonna Be the One (Extrait)

JINJER

0:30
6.

When Two Empires Collide (Extrait)

JINJER

0:30
7.

Желаю Значит Получу (Extrait)

JINJER

0:30
8.

Bad Water (Extrait)

JINJER

0:30
9.

A Plus or a Minus (Live from Sentrum) (Extrait)

JINJER

0:30
10.

Who is Gonna Be the One (Live from Atlas) (Extrait)

JINJER

0:30

10 chansons

47 min

© Napalm Records

