Cloud Hidden

Jazz

2019

1.

Twitterspin (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
2.

Chop Wood, Carry Water (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
3.

So Many Causes (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
4.

Cloud Hidden (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
5.

Suspenders (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
6.

Empty Mirrors (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
7.

Reach for the Sky (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
8.

Dragonfly (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
9.

Rumour Blues (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
10.

The Gardeners' Swing (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
11.

Warm Shoulders (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30

11 chansons

51 min

© Manzanita Productions