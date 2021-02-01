Clouds
Pop
1975
1.
Tin Angel (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Chelsea Morning (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
I Don't Know Where I Stand (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
That Song About the Midway (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Roses Blue (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
The Gallery (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
I Think I Understand (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Songs to Aging Children Come (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
The Fiddle and the Drum (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Both Sides Now (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30