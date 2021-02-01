Clouds

Clouds

Pop

1975

1.

Tin Angel (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Chelsea Morning (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

I Don't Know Where I Stand (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

That Song About the Midway (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Roses Blue (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

The Gallery (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

I Think I Understand (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Songs to Aging Children Come (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

The Fiddle and the Drum (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Both Sides Now (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

10 chansons

38 min

© Reprise