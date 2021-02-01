Clouds Taste Metallic
Rock
1995
1.
The Abandoned Hospital Ship (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
2.
Psychiatric Explorations of the Fetus with Needles (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
3.
Placebo Headwound (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
4.
This Here Giraffe (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
5.
Brainville (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
6.
Guy Who Got a Headache and Accidentally Saves the World (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
7.
When You Smile (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
8.
Kim's Watermelon Gun (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
9.
They Punctured My Yolk (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
10.
Lightning Strikes the Postman (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
11.
Christmas at the Zoo (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
12.
Evil Will Prevail (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30
13.
Bad Days (Extrait)
The Flaming Lips
0:30