Clutch

Clutch

Rock

1995

1.

Big News I (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
2.

Big News II (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
3.

Rock N Roll Outlaw (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
4.

Texan Book of the Dead (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
5.

Escape from the Prison Planet (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
6.

Spacegrass (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
7.

I Have the Body of John Wilkes Booth (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
8.

Tight Like That (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
9.

Animal Farm (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
10.

Droid (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
11.

The House That Peterbilt (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
12.

Seven Jam (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30
13.

Tim Sult vs. The Greys (Extrait)

Clutch

0:30

13 chansons

55 min

© Atlantic Records