Clutch
Rock
1995
1.
Big News I (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
2.
Big News II (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
3.
Rock N Roll Outlaw (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
4.
Texan Book of the Dead (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
5.
Escape from the Prison Planet (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
6.
Spacegrass (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
7.
I Have the Body of John Wilkes Booth (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
8.
Tight Like That (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
9.
Animal Farm (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
10.
Droid (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
11.
The House That Peterbilt (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
12.
Seven Jam (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30
13.
Tim Sult vs. The Greys (Extrait)
Clutch
0:30