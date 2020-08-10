Coldplay Per I Bambini
Musique pour enfants
2011
1.
In My Place (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
2.
Trouble (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
3.
Fix You (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
4.
God Put A Smile Upon Your Face (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
5.
Clocks (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
6.
Warning Sing (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
7.
Don't Panic (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
8.
The Hardest Part (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
9.
Speed Of Sound (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
10.
Yellow (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
11.
Swallowed In The Sea (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
12.
Politik (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
13.
The Scientist (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30