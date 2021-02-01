Cole Porter Night and Day: Thomas Hampson
Musique classique
2006
1.
Jubilee: Begin the Beguine (orch. Russell Warner) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
2.
Rosalie: In the still of the night (orch. Russell Warner) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
3.
Born to Dance: Easy to Love (orch. Russsell Warner) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
4.
Greenwich Village Follies: Two little babes in the wood (orch. Russell Warner) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
5.
Something For the Boys: When My Baby Goes to Town (orch. Don Walker) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
6.
Hitchy-Koo: When I had a uniform on (orch. Maurice de Packh) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
7.
Born to Dance: I've Got You Under My Skin (orch. Russell Warner) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
8.
Hitchy-Koo: Bring me back my Butterfly (orch. Frank Saddler) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
9.
Can-Can: Who Said Gay Paree? (orch. Russell Warner) [unused] (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
10.
Rosalie: A Fool There Was (orch. Russell Warner) [unused] (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
11.
Gay Divorce: How's Your Romance? (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
12.
Hitchy-Koo: My cozy little corner in the Ritz (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
13.
Hollywood Canteen: Don't Fence Me In (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
14.
Seven Lively Arts: Drink (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
15.
Gay Divorce, Act I: Night and Day (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
16.
Du Barry was a Lady: It was written in the stars (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
17.
Broadway Melody of 1940: I Concentrate on You (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
18.
Yale College: Bull Dog (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30