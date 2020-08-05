Collection III
Jazz
2009
1.
You've Got a Friend (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
2.
What the World Needs Now Is Love (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
3.
Nobody's Heart (Belongs to Me) (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
4.
The Trolley Song (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
5.
It Never Entered My Mind (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
6.
I Got It Bad (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
7.
This Can't Be Love (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
8.
People Will Say We're in Love (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
9.
Shall We Dance (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
10.
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
11.
I Wish I Were in Love Again (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
12.
The Best Is Yet to Come (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
13.
Bali Hai (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30