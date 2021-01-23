Collector's Choice Johnny

Country

2019

1.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

cry cry cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Rien of Fire (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Don't Take Your Gun To Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Next In Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Understand Your Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Bonanza (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

30 min

© Disques Backstage