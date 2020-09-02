Come and Play: Favourite Songs & Silly Songs
Musique pour enfants
2019
1.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Nellie The Elephant (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Going to the Zoo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
When I Was One (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Oh I Do like to be Beside the Seaside (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Let's Go Fly a Kite (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Donkey Riding (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Horsey Horsey Don't You Stop (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Animal Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
The Runaway Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
The Wheels on the Bus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
The Big Ship Sails Through the Alley Alley O (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Five Currant Buns in a Baker's Shop (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Mummy's Taking Us in the Car Car (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Monster Mash (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Bananas in Pyjamas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
She Sells Sea Shells (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Jake the Peg (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
I Am A Weed (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Dem Bones, Dem Bones (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
If You're Gonna Travel Far (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Chipmunk Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Ging Gang Goolie (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
I Think I've Seen a Submarine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Miss Polly had a Dolly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Jelly on a Plate (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30