Comme un engin

Musique Francophone

2019

1.

J'suis fait comme ça (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30
2.

Tout ce qu'on avait (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30
3.

Marilou (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30
4.

Dis-moi qu'est ce que t'as (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30
5.

Cap sur l'amour (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30
6.

Comme un engin (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30
7.

Joli cœur de rosier (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30
8.

Ma vie a changé de bord (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30
9.

Tu danses dans ma tête (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30
10.

C'est toujours toi (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30
11.

J'suis fait comme ça (Extrait)

Michel Lalonde

0:30

11 chansons

43 min

© Full Stereo Records

