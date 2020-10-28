Compact Jazz - Michel Legrand

Compact Jazz - Michel Legrand

Jazz

1990

1.

This Can't Be Love (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
2.

The Lady Is A Tramp (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
3.

My Funny Valentine (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
4.

Trombone A Tout Faire (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
5.

Soliloquy (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
6.

A Night In Tunesia (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
7.

Blue And Sentimental (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
8.

Rosetta (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
9.

Nuages (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
10.

Watch What Happens (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
11.

Another Blues (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
12.

Communications '72 (Gossiping) (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
13.

Redemption (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30

13 chansons

59 min

© Verve Reissues