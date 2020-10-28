Compact Jazz - Michel Legrand
Jazz
1990
1.
This Can't Be Love (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
2.
The Lady Is A Tramp (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
3.
My Funny Valentine (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
4.
Trombone A Tout Faire (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
5.
Soliloquy (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
6.
A Night In Tunesia (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
7.
Blue And Sentimental (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
8.
Rosetta (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
9.
Nuages (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
10.
Watch What Happens (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
11.
Another Blues (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
12.
Communications '72 (Gossiping) (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
13.
Redemption (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30