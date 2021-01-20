Complete Mercury Albums 1986-1991

Complete Mercury Albums 1986-1991

Country

2020

Disque 1

1.

Birth Of Rock And Roll (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Sixteen Candles (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Class Of '55 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Waymore's Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

We Remember The King (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Coming Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Rock And Roll (Fais-Do-Do) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Keep My Motor Running (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

I Will Rock And Roll With You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Big Train (From Memphis) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

Disque 2

1.

The Big Light (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

The Ballad Of Barbara (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

I'd Rather Have You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Let Him Roll (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

The Night Hank Williams Came To Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Sixteen Tons (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Letters From Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

W. Lee O'Daniel (And The Light Crust Dough Boys) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Heavy Metal (Don't Mean Rock And Roll To Me) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

My Ship Will Sail (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

As Long As I Live (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Where Did We Go Right (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

The Last Of The Drifters (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Call Me The Breeze (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

That Old Wheel (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Sweeter Than The Flowers (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

A Croft In Clachan (The Ballad Of Rob MacDunn) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

New Moon Over Jamaica (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Water From The Wells Of Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

That Old Wheel (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Tennessee Flat Top Box (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Long Black Veil (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

A Thing Called Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Blue Train (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Sunday Morning Coming Down (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Five Feet High And Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Peace In The Valley (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Don't Take Your Guns To Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Home Of The Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Ring Of Fire (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Ballad Of Ira Hayes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

The Ways Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Supper Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

Disque 5

1.

Sunday Morning Coming Down (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Long Black Veil (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Blue Train (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Peace In The Valley (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Five Feet High And Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Don't Take Your Guns To Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Tennessee Flat Top Box (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

A Thing Called Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

The Ways Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Ballad Of Ira Hayes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Home Of The Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Supper Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Ring Of Fire (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

Disque 6

1.

A Backstage Pass (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Cat's In The Cradle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Farmer's Almanac (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Don't Go Near The Water (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Family Bible (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Harley (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

I Love You Love You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Hidden Shame (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Monteagle Mountain (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

That's One You Owe Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Veteran's Day (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

I Shall Be Free (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

I Draw The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

A Backstage Pass (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Harley (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

That's One You Owe Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Veteran's Day (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

Disque 7

1.

The Greatest Cowboy Of Them All (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

I'm An Easy Rider (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

The Mystery Of Life (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Beans For Breakfast (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Goin' By The Book (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Wanted Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

I'll Go Somewhere And Sing My Songs Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

The Hobo Song (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Angel And The Badman (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

The Wanderer (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

100 chansons

5 h 05 min

© Mercury Nashville