Con Sentimiento
Musique du monde
2016
1.
Elixir de Amor (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30
2.
Mi Niña Ideal (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30
3.
Quiero Darme una Oportunidad (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30
4.
Un Verdadero Amor (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30
5.
Gran Ilusión (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30
6.
Un Sueño Hecho Mujer (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30
7.
En el Mar de Tu Mirada (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30
8.
Tu Mi Felicidad (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30
9.
Capullo de Flor (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30
10.
Prejuicios de un Amor (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30
11.
A Mi Hermano (Extrait)
Rubhy Castellanos
0:30