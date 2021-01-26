Confessions (Expanded Edition)

Confessions (Expanded Edition)

R&B

2004

1.

Intro (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
2.

Yeah! (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
3.

Throwback (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
4.

Confessions (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
5.

Confessions Part II (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
6.

Burn (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
7.

Caught Up (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
8.

Superstar (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
9.

Superstar (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
10.

Truth Hurts (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
11.

Simple Things (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
12.

Bad Girl (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
13.

That's What It's Made For (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
14.

Can U Handle It? (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
15.

Do It To Me (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
16.

Take Your Hand (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
17.

Follow Me (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
18.

My Boo (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
19.

Red Light (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
20.

Seduction (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
21.

Confessions Part II Remix (Extrait)

Usher

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 18 min

© LaFace Records