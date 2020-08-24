Conversation de café

Jazz

2018

1.

Romantic Jazz Lounge (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

Wonderful Night Date (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

Candle Light Dinner (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

Kissing Couple in The Rain (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

Most Romantic Place (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

That Moment when You I Saw Him (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

Lovely Saxophones Sound (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

Romantic Destination (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

Happy Heart (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

Stunning Night in Paris (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

Extravagant Dinner with Love (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

Intimate Moment (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
13.

Make an Impression (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
14.

Your Heart Belong to Me (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
15.

Restaurant Background Music (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

15 chansons

45 min

© Diamond Music Record