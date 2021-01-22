Cool Piano

Cool Piano

Jazz

2013

Disque 1

1.

Beyond the Sea (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Beyond Words (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

First Impression (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Flight to Singapour (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Flight 408 (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Footprints from Heaven (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Forgotten Summer (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Harlem Nocturne (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

I Love Your Smile (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Mainhattan (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Night Speak (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Saturday Offence (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Shanghai City Lights (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

Slowly (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Summer Notice (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Sunny (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

The Song Is You (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

The Art of Cool (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

The C.S. Files (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

The Moment I Remember (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Unknown Events (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Waterlights (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

When the Night Comes (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

23 chansons

2 h 09 min

© Blue Flame Records