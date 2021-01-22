Cool Piano
Jazz
2013
Disque 1
1.
Beyond the Sea (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Beyond Words (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
First Impression (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Flight to Singapour (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Flight 408 (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Footprints from Heaven (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Forgotten Summer (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Harlem Nocturne (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
I Love Your Smile (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Mainhattan (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Night Speak (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
Saturday Offence (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
Shanghai City Lights (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
Slowly (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Summer Notice (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Sunny (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
The Song Is You (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
The Art of Cool (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
The C.S. Files (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
The Moment I Remember (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Unknown Events (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Waterlights (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
When the Night Comes (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30