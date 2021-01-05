Cosmic Egg
Rock
2009
Disque 1
1.
California Queen (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
2.
New Moon Rising (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
3.
White Feather (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
4.
Sundial (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
5.
In The Morning (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
6.
10,000 Feet (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
7.
Cosmic Egg (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
8.
Far Away (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Cosmonaut (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
2.
Pilgrim (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
3.
Eyes Open (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
4.
Back Round (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
5.
In The Castle (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
6.
Caroline (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
7.
Phoenix (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30
8.
Violence Of The Sun (Extrait)
Wolfmother
0:30