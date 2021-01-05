Cosmic Egg

Cosmic Egg

Rock

2009

Disque 1

1.

California Queen (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
2.

New Moon Rising (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
3.

White Feather (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
4.

Sundial (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
5.

In The Morning (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
6.

10,000 Feet (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
7.

Cosmic Egg (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
8.

Far Away (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Cosmonaut (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
2.

Pilgrim (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
3.

Eyes Open (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
4.

Back Round (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
5.

In The Castle (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
6.

Caroline (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
7.

Phoenix (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30
8.

Violence Of The Sun (Extrait)

Wolfmother

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd.