Country Class
Country
1976
1.
Let's Put It Back Together Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
No One Will Ever Know (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
You Belong To Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
I Sure Miss Those Old Good Times (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
The Old Country Church (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
After The Fool You’ve Made Of Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Jerry Lee’s Rock And Roll Revival Show (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Wedding Bells (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Only Love Can Get You In My Door (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
The One Rose That's Left In My Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
The Closest Thing To You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30