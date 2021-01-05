Country Memories

Country Memories

Country

1977

1.

Middle Age Crazy (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Let's Say Goodbye Like We Said Hello (In A Friendly Kind Of Way) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Who's Sorry Now (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Jealous Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Georgia On My Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Come On In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

As Long As We Live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

(You'd Think By Now) I'd Be Over You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Country Memories (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

What's So Good About Goodbye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Tennessee Saturday Night (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

11 chansons

33 min

© Mercury Nashville