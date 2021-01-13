Country Roads & Other Places

Country Roads & Other Places

Jazz

2016

1.

Country Roads (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

The Green Mountains (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

True or False (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

Gone, but Forgotten (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

Ravel Prelude (Le Tombeau de Couperin: Prelude) (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

And On the Third Day (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
7.

A Singing Song (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
8.

Wichita Breakdown (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
9.

My Foolish Heart (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
10.

A Family Joy (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

10 chansons

34 min

© RCA Victor