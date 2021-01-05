Country Songs For City Folks
Country
1965
1.
Green Green Grass Of Home (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Wolverton Mountain (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Funny How Time Slips Away (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
North To Alaska (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
The Wild Side Of Life (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Walk Right In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
City Lights (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Ring Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Detroit City (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
King Of The Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Seasons Of My Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30