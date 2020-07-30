Countrypolitan Classics - Johnny Cash (100 Essential Tracks)

Countrypolitan Classics - Johnny Cash (100 Essential Tracks)

Country

2017

1.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

I Will Miss You When You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Life Goes On (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Second Honeymoon (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Just One More (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Slow Rider (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

I Feel Better All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

It Could Be You (Instead of Him) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

I'd Just Be Fool Enough (To Fall) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Don't Step on Mother's Roses (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

When Papa Played the Dobro (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Boss Jack (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Lead Me Father (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

I Couldn't Keep from Crying (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Wabash Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

What Do I Care (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

Time Changes Everything (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

That's Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

That's All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

Goodbye Little Darlin', Goodbye (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

Run Softly Blue River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

I'll Remember You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
35.

The Caretaker (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
36.

Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
37.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
38.

I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
39.

You Tell Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
40.

I Want to Go Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
41.

Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
42.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
43.

Shepherd of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
44.

Why Do You Punish Me for Loving You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
45.

Smiling Bill McCall (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
46.

Straight A's in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
47.

Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
48.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
49.

Going to Memphis (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
50.

I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
51.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
52.

Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
53.

I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
54.

The Troubadour (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
55.

I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
56.

God Will (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
57.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
58.

Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
59.

I Saw a Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
60.

The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
61.

Snow in His Hair (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
62.

My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
63.

Remember the Alamo (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
64.

Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
65.

The Ballad of Boot Hill (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
66.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
67.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
68.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
69.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
70.

The Wreck of the Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
71.

Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
72.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
73.

Dorraine of Ponchartrain (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
74.

Transfusion Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
75.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
76.

The Man on the Hill (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
77.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
78.

It Was Jesus (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
79.

These Things Shall Pass (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
80.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
81.

The Old Account Was Settled Long Ago (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
82.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
83.

The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
84.

One More Ride (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
85.

Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
86.

Hank and Joe and Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
87.

Frankie's Man Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
88.

Thanks a Lot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
89.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
90.

Come in Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
91.

Rock of Ages (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
92.

If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
93.

Old Doc Brown (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
94.

Cry Cry Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
95.

Lumberjack (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
96.

The Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
97.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
98.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
99.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
100.

Suppertime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

100 chansons

3 h 45 min

© Reloaded Music