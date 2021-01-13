Coup d'feel (Remastered)

Coup d'feel (Remastered)

Musique Francophone

1979

1.

Les grandes ondes (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
2.

Toi ma mère (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
3.

Fuite et fin (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
4.

SVP (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
5.

Les orties (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
6.

Eblouis-moi (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
7.

Coup d'feel (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
8.

Rock and reel de Montréal (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
9.

Petit homme (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
10.

Johnny B (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
11.

Aloha (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30

11 chansons

34 min

© Sony Music Entertainment