Court And Spark
Pop
2009
1.
Court and Spark (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Help Me (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Free Man in Paris (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
People's Parties (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Same Situation (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Car on a Hill (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Down to You (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Just Like This Train (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Raised on Robbery (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Troubled Child (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Twisted (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30