Crimson & Clover
Pop
2005
1.
Crimson & Clover (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
2.
Kathleen McArthur (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
3.
I'm a Tangerine (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
4.
Do Something to Me (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
5.
Crystal Blue Persuasion (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
6.
Sugar on Sunday (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
7.
Breakaway (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
8.
Smokey Roads (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
9.
I'm Alive (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
10.
Crimson & Clover (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30