Crimson & Clover

Crimson & Clover

Pop

2005

1.

Crimson & Clover (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
2.

Kathleen McArthur (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
3.

I'm a Tangerine (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
4.

Do Something to Me (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
5.

Crystal Blue Persuasion (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
6.

Sugar on Sunday (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
7.

Breakaway (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
8.

Smokey Roads (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
9.

I'm Alive (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
10.

Crimson & Clover (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30

10 chansons

33 min

© Rhino