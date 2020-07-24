Critical Fail
Folk
2015
1.
Introducing the D.I.P (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
2.
I.R.A (Interstellar Rebel Army) (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
3.
Reluctant Whovian (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
4.
Critical Fail (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
5.
A New D.I.P (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
6.
Henchman's Lament (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
7.
Keepers of the Mithril Hall (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
8.
Redshirt Eulogy (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
9.
I'd Tap That (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
10.
Pour Me a Browncoat (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
11.
The D.I.P Strikes Back (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
12.
Nerd in Love (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
13.
8-Bit Hero (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
14.
Gotham's Finest (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
15.
Return of the D.I.P (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
16.
Everything's Coming Up Milhouse (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30
17.
Lifelong Fan (Extrait)
The Stubby Shillelaghs
0:30