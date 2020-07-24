Critical Fail

Critical Fail

Folk

2015

1.

Introducing the D.I.P (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
2.

I.R.A (Interstellar Rebel Army) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
3.

Reluctant Whovian (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
4.

Critical Fail (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
5.

A New D.I.P (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
6.

Henchman's Lament (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
7.

Keepers of the Mithril Hall (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
8.

Redshirt Eulogy (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
9.

I'd Tap That (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
10.

Pour Me a Browncoat (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
11.

The D.I.P Strikes Back (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
12.

Nerd in Love (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
13.

8-Bit Hero (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
14.

Gotham's Finest (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
15.

Return of the D.I.P (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
16.

Everything's Coming Up Milhouse (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
17.

Lifelong Fan (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30

17 chansons

47 min

© The Stubby Shillelaghs