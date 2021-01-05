Crystal Silence - The ECM Recordings 1972-79
Jazz
2009
Disque 1
1.
Senor Mouse (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
2.
Arise, Her Eyes (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
3.
I'm Your Pal (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
4.
Desert Air (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
5.
Crystal Silence (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
6.
Falling Grace (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
7.
Feelings And Things (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
8.
Children's Song (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
9.
What Game Shall We Play Today (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Duet Suite (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
2.
Children's Song: No.15 (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
3.
Children's Song: No.2 (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
4.
Children's Song: No.5 (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
5.
Children's Song: No.6 (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
6.
Radio (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
7.
Song To Gayle (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
8.
Never (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
9.
La Fiesta (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Senor Mouse (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
2.
Bud Powell (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
3.
Crystal Silence (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
4.
Tweak (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
Disque 4
1.
I'm Your Pal / Hullo, Bolinas (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
2.
Love Castle (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
3.
Falling Grace (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
4.
Mirror, Mirror (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
5.
Song To Gayle (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
6.
Endless Trouble, Endless Pleasure (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30