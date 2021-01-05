Crystal Silence - The ECM Recordings 1972-79

Crystal Silence - The ECM Recordings 1972-79

Jazz

2009

Disque 1

1.

Senor Mouse (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

Arise, Her Eyes (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

I'm Your Pal (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

Desert Air (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

Crystal Silence (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

Falling Grace (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
7.

Feelings And Things (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
8.

Children's Song (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
9.

What Game Shall We Play Today (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Duet Suite (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

Children's Song: No.15 (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

Children's Song: No.2 (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

Children's Song: No.5 (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

Children's Song: No.6 (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

Radio (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
7.

Song To Gayle (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
8.

Never (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
9.

La Fiesta (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Senor Mouse (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

Bud Powell (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

Crystal Silence (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

Tweak (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

Disque 4

1.

I'm Your Pal / Hullo, Bolinas (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

Love Castle (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

Falling Grace (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

Mirror, Mirror (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

Song To Gayle (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

Endless Trouble, Endless Pleasure (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

28 chansons

2 h 58 min

© ECM