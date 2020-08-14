Czech Christmas Music: Kaprálová, Feld, Krejčí

Musique classique

2017

1.

Christmas Prelude for Chamber Orchestra (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
2.

Four Moravian Christmas Songs for Small Instrumental Ensemble: I. There Was A Well-Trod Path (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
3.

Four Moravian Christmas Songs for Small Instrumental Ensemble: II. What happened in Bethlehem (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
4.

Four Moravian Christmas Songs for Small Instrumental Ensemble: III. Let Lord Give Happiness (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
5.

Four Moravian Christmas Songs for Small Instrumental Ensemble: IV. What came about (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
6.

Sacred Carols Sung During Christmas-time (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30

6 chansons

35 min

