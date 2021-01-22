Damn Right Honey ! (Sings of Love, Loss, Life & Death)

Damn Right Honey ! (Sings of Love, Loss, Life & Death)

Rock

2013

1.

Drive This Truck No More (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
2.

Perfidia (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
3.

Flying High, Moaning Low (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
4.

Cool Spring Breeze (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
5.

Goldmine (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
6.

Westbound Train (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
7.

Die in Style (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
8.

I Hear You Knockin' (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
9.

Ellie Lou (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
10.

Motorhead Girl (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
11.

Northern Crown (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30
12.

Sky in Your Eyes (Extrait)

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

0:30

12 chansons

38 min

© The-Freed