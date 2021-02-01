Dan McCafferty

Dan McCafferty

Rock

2013

1.

The Honky Tonk Downstairs (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30
2.

Cinammon Girl (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30
3.

The Great Pretender (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30
4.

Boots of Spanish Leather (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30
5.

Watcha Gonna Do About It (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30
6.

Out of Time (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30
7.

You Can't Lie to a Liar (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30
8.

Trouble (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30
9.

You Got Me Hummin' (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30
10.

Stay with Me Baby (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30
11.

Nightingale (Extrait)

Dan McCafferty

0:30

11 chansons

42 min

© Salvo