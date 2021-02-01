Dance Band on the Titanic

Dance Band on the Titanic

Pop

2007

1.

Dance Band on the Titanic (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
2.

Why Should People Stay the Same (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
3.

My Old Lady (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
4.

We Grew up a Little Bit (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
5.

Bluesman (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
6.

Country Dreams (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
7.

I Do It for You, Jane (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
8.

I Wonder What Happened to Him (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
9.

Paint a Picture of Yourself (Michael) (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
10.

Mismatch (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
11.

Mercenaries (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
12.

Manhood (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
13.

One Light in a Dark Valley (An Imitation Spiritual) (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30
14.

There Only Was One Choice (Extrait)

Harry Chapin

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Rhino - Elektra