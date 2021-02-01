Dance with the Shadows / The Sound of the Shadows
Pop
1991
1.
Chattanooga Choo Choo (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
2.
Blue Shadows (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
3.
Fandango (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
4.
Tonight (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
5.
That's the Way It Goes (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
6.
Big "B" (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
7.
In the Mood (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
8.
The Lonely Bull (El Solo Toro) (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
9.
Dakota (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
10.
French Dressing (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
11.
The High and the Mighty (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
12.
Don't It Make You Feel Good (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
13.
Zambesi (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
14.
Temptation (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
15.
Brazil (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
16.
The Lost City (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
17.
A Little Bitty Tear (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
18.
Blue Sky, Blue Sea, Blue Me (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
19.
Bossa Roo (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
20.
Five Hundred Miles (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
21.
Cotton Pickin' (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
22.
Deep Purple (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
23.
Santa Ana (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
24.
The Windjammer (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
25.
Dean's Theme (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
26.
Breakthru' (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
27.
Let It Be Me (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
28.
National Provincial Samba (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30