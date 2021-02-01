Dance with the Shadows / The Sound of the Shadows

Pop

1991

1.

Chattanooga Choo Choo (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
2.

Blue Shadows (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
3.

Fandango (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
4.

Tonight (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
5.

That's the Way It Goes (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
6.

Big "B" (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
7.

In the Mood (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
8.

The Lonely Bull (El Solo Toro) (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
9.

Dakota (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
10.

French Dressing (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
11.

The High and the Mighty (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
12.

Don't It Make You Feel Good (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
13.

Zambesi (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
14.

Temptation (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
15.

Brazil (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
16.

The Lost City (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
17.

A Little Bitty Tear (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
18.

Blue Sky, Blue Sea, Blue Me (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
19.

Bossa Roo (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
20.

Five Hundred Miles (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
21.

Cotton Pickin' (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
22.

Deep Purple (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
23.

Santa Ana (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
24.

The Windjammer (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
25.

Dean's Theme (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
26.

Breakthru' (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
27.

Let It Be Me (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
28.

National Provincial Samba (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 11 min

© Parlophone UK