0
Dancing On The Edge
Jazz
2013
1.
Dancing On The Moon (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
2.
Dead Of Night Express (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
3.
Downtown Uptempo (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
4.
Lovelorn Blues (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
5.
On Top Of The World (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
6.
Here To Stay (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
7.
This Girl's Going Far (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
8.
Sweet Mary Jane (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
9.
Things Are Looking Up - It's Christmas! (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
10.
It's Got A Grip On Me (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
11.
Dowagers' Delight (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
12.
Crazy In A Mood For Love (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
13.
Down River (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
14.
Blue Sky In Bermondsey (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
15.
Big Ben Blues (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
16.
Mayfair Strut (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
17.
When I Dream Of You (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
18.
Lead Me On (Extrait)
The Louis Lester Band
0:30
19.
