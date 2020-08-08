Dansk Stereo

Jazz

2005

1.

Oh babe, kom med et bud (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
2.

Sjæl I flammer (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
3.

I aften (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
4.

Pige, pas på (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
5.

The Formula for Love (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
6.

Svantes lykkelige dag (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
7.

Jeg har elsket dig så længe jeg kan mindes (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
8.

Jeg sætter min hat som jeg vil (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
9.

Tunge, mørke natteskyer (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
10.

I dit korte liv (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30

10 chansons

49 min

© Cope Records